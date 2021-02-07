Parkersburg—Joan F. Jesse, 77, of Houston, MN, formerly of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Valleyview Nursing Home in Houston, MN. She was born June 20, 1943 in Cedar Falls the daughter of Elbert and Berneice Immings Folken. She married Roger Jesse on May 16, 1964 in Galena, IL; he preceded her in death on January 7, 2011. Joan was a homemaker and also had worked at the Barn Café in Dike. Joan enjoyed sewing, making quilts, listening to Jimmy Swaggart, and watching Little House on the Prairie. Survived by: a daughter; four grandchildren, Jessica (Nic) Miltenberger of Rushford, MN, Tim MacKay of Spring Valley, MN, Courtney MacKay of Elgin, MN, Tyler MacKay of Fountain, MN; four great-grandchildren, Kierah, Dominic, Aiden and Adalynn; and a brother, Wayne (Shari) Folken of Waterloo. Preceded in death by: her parents and her husband. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at Garden View Chapel. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.