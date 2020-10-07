 Skip to main content
Joan E. Sevey
Joan E. Sevey

Joan E. Sevey

(1952-2020)

Joan E. Sevey, 68, passed away September 29, 2020.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, MO.

Full obituary can be read at gormanscharpf.com

