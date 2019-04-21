(1941-2019)
WAVERLY — Joan E. Conradi, 77, of Waverly and formerly of Cedar Falls, died at home Wednesday, April 17.
She was born Sept. 9, 1941, in Cedar Falls, daughter of LeRoy and Mildred (Petersen) Bundy. Joan married Darius Conradi on Sept. 26, 1959, in Kirksville, Mo. He died Jan. 16, 2019.
Joan was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School, and was an assistant dietitian at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls for 23 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Bremer County Democrats.
Survivors: a son, Brad Conradi of Cedar Falls; three daughters, Denise (Mike) Paul and Dawn Conradi, both of Janesville, and Jillane Conradi of Plainfield; eight grandchildren, Bobbi Brace-Kita, Maygen Brace, Adaam Conradi, Austin Conradi, Kitt Britt, Jack Britt, Teddy Britt and Vince Croes; two great-grandchildren, Berkley Conradi and Beau Conradi; a sister, Jean (Walt) Combes of Cedar Falls, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husband.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation os for an hour before the service.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
She enjoyed gardening and her cats.
