Joan Davis Hauck
0 entries

Joan Davis Hauck

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joan Davis Hauck

Joan Davis Hauck

(1943-2020)

WATERLOO — Joan Davis Hauck, 76, of Winchester, Va., formerly of Clarks Summit, Pa., died Monday, Feb. 24, at The Willows at Meadow Branch, Winchester, Va.

She was born in 1943 in Scranton, Pa., daughter of the late Reade and Marian Davis. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa. Ms. Hauck was an insurance agent with CC Young Insurance Agency, retiring in 2007. She was a member of Clarks Summit Pennsylvania Methodist Church.

Survivors: her children, Charles Hauck (Lisa) of Winchester, Va., and Shannon Hauck of Blakeslee, Pa.; grandchildren, Nicole Hauck, Alison Hauck, C.J. Hauck, and Danielle Hauck, all of Winchester, Va.; and sister, Nancy Harris of Exton, Pa.

Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel,; interment will be private.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, Va., 22601.

Online condolences at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.

She loved to read, enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and knitting, providing newborn infants with knitted caps. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Hauck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News