September 30, 1937-October 20, 2021

WATERLOO-Joan D. Krusemark, 84, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 20, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 30, 1937 in Waterloo, daughter of William and Evelyn Leek Wagner. She married Harold L. Krusemark on November 4, 1962 in Nashua. He died July 26, 1992.

Joan was employed in Labor & Delivery of Schoitz Memorial Hospital and later provided in home child care.

Survivors include: a daughter, Cheryl (Russell) Morrow of Waterloo; two sons, Kevin Krusemark and Cary (Diana) Krusemark, both of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Ashley (Megan) Sherwood, Steven Sherwood, Crista Krusemark, Cole Krusemark and Grace Krusemark; five great grandchildren, Nevaeh Krusemark, Jeaven Krusemark, Brinley Sherwood, Everly Sherwood, Mason Sherwood and one due in March, 2022; a brother, Robert (Pat) Wagner of San Antonio, Texas; five sisters-in-law, Rosalie Dursky of Williamsburg, Dorothy Krusemark of Jesup, Dorothy Krusemark of Evansdale, Barb Krusemark and Marilyn Krusemark, both of Oskaloosa; and a brother-in-law, Les (Irene) Krusemark of Ankeny.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and three brothers, Gary Wagner, William Wagner, Jr. and Burt “Buddy” Wagner.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. There will be a private family burial at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.