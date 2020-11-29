WATERLOO—Joan Carol Walker, 88, of Waterloo, Iowa and Lake Worth Beach, Florida passed away peacefully in her home on November 25, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa on February 8, 1932 and was adopted five months later into the loving arms of Ernest and Wilma Zimmerman from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque, Iowa. Joan was raised in Waterloo, IA and graduated from West High School in 1950. She then attended the University of Iowa where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. Joan was united in marriage to James (Jim) Walker on June 26, 1954. Their first two years of marriage were spent in Clovis, New Mexico, while Jim served in the US Air Force. They returned to Waterloo in 1957 where they raised their three children, Mike, Lynn, and Katherine.