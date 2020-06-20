× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1933-2020)

WASHBURN — Joan C. Osmundson, 87, of Washburn, died at ABCM Rehabilitation Center of Independence on Tuesday, June 16.

She was born March 15, 1933, in Spring Grove, Minn., daughter of Finley O. and Anna M. Walhus Flatin and graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1951.

She married Jerold “Jerry” Q. Osmundson on July 6, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. Joan was a homemaker and also worked in food service for the Waterloo Community School District, retiring in 2003 after 23 years.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn.

Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Julie (Greg) Smith of Janesville; a son, Jay (Maria) Osmundson of Mount Auburn; a daughter, Janet (Phil) Boyenga of Waterloo; a son, Jeff (Carrie Bailey) Osmundson of Ankeny; a son, Joel (Terry) Osmundson of Washburn; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a grandson, Austin Osmundson; sisters, Frances Johnson and Thora Flatin in infancy; and three brothers, George, Arnold and Tilford Flatin.