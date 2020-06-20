(1933-2020)
WASHBURN — Joan C. Osmundson, 87, of Washburn, died at ABCM Rehabilitation Center of Independence on Tuesday, June 16.
She was born March 15, 1933, in Spring Grove, Minn., daughter of Finley O. and Anna M. Walhus Flatin and graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1951.
She married Jerold “Jerry” Q. Osmundson on July 6, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. Joan was a homemaker and also worked in food service for the Waterloo Community School District, retiring in 2003 after 23 years.
She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn.
Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Julie (Greg) Smith of Janesville; a son, Jay (Maria) Osmundson of Mount Auburn; a daughter, Janet (Phil) Boyenga of Waterloo; a son, Jeff (Carrie Bailey) Osmundson of Ankeny; a son, Joel (Terry) Osmundson of Washburn; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a grandson, Austin Osmundson; sisters, Frances Johnson and Thora Flatin in infancy; and three brothers, George, Arnold and Tilford Flatin.
Services: Private family services with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery will be at a later date. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Joan enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies, sewing and mending for her family, and doing crafts. She liked riding in old cars and going on road trips with the Early Ford V-8 Club.
