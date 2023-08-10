VINTON—Joan C. Hahn, age 86, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at her rural Vinton Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 1o, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Vinton, with Father Jim Brokman as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. A Parish Rosary will be held at 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 9th at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton, followed by visitation from 4:30 until 7:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Altar & Rosary Society.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
