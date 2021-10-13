Joan Burns

Joan (Mom, Mimi, Grams, and Grandma) will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a relentlessly positive and supportive presence in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and friends. She was a trusted confidant and mentor to many more. She was kind, non-judgmental, and gracious. She credited her faith as her source of strength throughout her life. For many years Joan and Tom operated a construction company in Waterloo with Joan managing the business from a home office while somehow simultaneously raising eight children in that same happy, chaotic home. She was a talented artist, creating cherished works of art for her family. She enjoyed her puzzles, crosswords, and was an avid reader. She loved the game of golf and told many stories about the golf vacations she and Tom took each winter.