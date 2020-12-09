CEDAR FALLS – Joan Ann Gillam, 93, of Cedar Falls died Monday, December 7th at Western Home Communities Martin Suites.

She was born September 22, 1927 in Duncan, Iowa, daughter of Frank and Agnes (Falada) Formanek. She married Ray C. Gillam on November 10, 1948 in Forest City. He preceded her in death on November 20, 1983. Joan worked in housekeeping at the University of Northern Iowa for 10 years, retiring in 1991, and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

She is survived by three children: Jacqueline (Dennis) Kinder of Cedar Falls, Thomas (Dolores) Gillam of Arizona City, AZ, and Kenneth (Megan) Gillam of Surprise, AZ; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Stella Carson of California, and Charlotte Olson of Mason City; and a brother, Ralph Formanek of California. Preceded in death by: two brothers, Jerome and Francis Formanek; a sister, Helen Winters; and a great grandchild.

Private graveside services will be held on Saturday in Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City. Memorials may be directed to the family. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.