March 23, 1932-August 21, 2022

WATERLOO-Joan Agnes Hofmann, 90, of Waterloo, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. She was born March 23, 1932, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Frank and Marie Kovanda Hamtak, Sr. She was a graduate of Omaha High School.

She was united in marriage to Robert Gene Hofmann on September 2, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska; he preceded her in death on February 23, 2009.

Joan was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to the casino with her husband Robert and enjoyed golfing in her younger years.

Left to cherish her memories include a son, Tom (Nancy Wilson) Hofmann of Cedar Falls, two daughters, Cindy (Randy) Schmitz of Evansdale, Lisa Wach of Belle Plaine; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Frank Hamtak.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Garden of Memories Mausoleum.

Memorials: may be directed to Queen of Peace Parish, 320 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA 50703.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146.

Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.