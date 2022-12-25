June 4, 1940-December 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Joan A. Bond, 82, Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Joan was born June 4, 1940 in Waterloo to the late Edward and Agnes (Christianson) Jacobson. Following her graduation from high school she attended Rockford College graduating Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in Business. She was united in marriage to Gene Bond at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Waterloo on June 16, 1962. Joan handled the accounting alongside her husband at Gene Bond Plumbing & Heating for 32 years retiring in 1994 and managed many rental units in Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Joan and Gene celebrated 56 years together prior to his death in 2019.

Joan is survived by her children, Keli (Timothy) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri and Troy Bond of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Timothy Jr., Augustus and Callaway Schmidt, Sien and Donovan Bond; sister, Jean (Chuck) Geurink of McFarland, Wisconsin; and extended family and friends.

The memorial service for Joan will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 30 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, December 29 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home; resuming at 9:30 AM on Friday at church until the time of service. Burial will be at Garden of Memories, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.