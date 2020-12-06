Jo (Doris) Chandler, 93, has passed away while living at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids Care Facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from the COVID virus.

Jo was the wife of Jim Chandler who preceded her in death 12 years ago. She and Jim had two children, Larry (Julie) and Vicki Owens (Gary). She was also blessed with two grandchildren, Elizabeth (Brett) and Matt, plus a beloved great grandchild, Dante.

While Jo graduated from high school and grew up in Colfax, Iowa, she later lived in Ohio, the Chicago area, and Waterloo/Cedar Falls for many years. She was a daughter of the prairie, its blessings and challenges. She lost her mother at an early age to cancer, then was raised by a loving father, Arthur Robinson who is now deceased. She had three sisters and a brother who preceded her in death (Marjorie, Dorothy, Betty, and Gerald).

Jo’s grounding in the life of the Iowa prairie took her from the depression’s challenges to a blessed life that included travels around the United States and world. And through it all, she was strongly focused on the values that she also passed to her children … a sense of integrity, hard work, belief in doing what is right, and a pride in doing things well.