April 12, 1938-July 24, 2022

Jo Dee Sellers, 84, of Albuquerque, NM, formerly of Waterloo and Vinton, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at MorningStar Assisted Living in Albuquerque. She was born April 12, 1938, in Vinton, the daughter of Vernon and Abbie Johnson McIntyre. She was a graduate of Waterloo West High School.

She married John M. Sellers on June 8, 1956, in Vinton, they were later divorced.

Jo Dee worked as a Chef/Prep Chef at the 5 Sullivan Brother’s Convention Center for 20 years, retiring in 2003.

She was a member of Royal Neighbors of America and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Left to cherish her memories include two sons, Shane (Jill) Sellers of Gettysburg, PA, Terry (Debra) Sellers of Midland, GA; a daughter, Jo Lynne (Jeff) Anderson of Albuquerque, MN; eight grandchildren, Shauntel (Ben) Sibley of Leesburg, VA, Danny (Ryan) Clemens of San Diego, CA, Joshua and Caleb Sellers of Gettysburg, PA, Lindsey (Joseph) Coppiano of Santa Monica, CA, Ben Sellers of Snellville, GA, Jenna Jones and Lauren Anderson; and three great-grandchildren, Colton and Savannah Sibley and Gavin Coppiano.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park with inurnment in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.com.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.