May 9, 1940-September 29, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Jo Anne Neal, 81, of Cedar Falls died on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021, at her home while under hospice care. Jo Anne was born in Lime Springs, IA, on May 9, 1940, to Tudor and Eunice (Trygstad) Price. Jo Anne graduated from Waterloo East High in 1958. In 1960, Jo Anne was married to Thomas Wade who preceded her in death December 18, 1978. She married Paul Neal on September 29, 1990, in Greenview, IL.

She worked at AEA7 for over 20 years, retiring in 2002. She was a talented knitter and quilter and her pleasures included shopping, baseball (Cubs), college basketball (Iowa), music, her flower garden, and her family. She and her husband Paul enjoyed country line dancing together and friends described them as “smooth”. Her favorite job was as a kindergarten assistant/teacher for 4 and 5-year-olds in Stone Mountain, GA, however she said her greatest position in life was being a child of God, a wife to her loving husband and being a mom to Bill, David, Cari and Cathy.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Neal; her sons, Bill Wade of Cedar Falls, IA, David Wade of Waterloo; daughters Carolyn (Brad) Bock of Waterloo and Catherine (Korey) Miller of Cedar Rapids; stepchildren, Rachel Nielsen of Olathe, KS and Kory Neal, Houston, TX; brother Bob Roisum of Cedar Rapids, IA; sister Barb Roisum of Fruita, CO and stepbrother John Roisum of Kennesaw, GA. She also leaves eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her husband Tom Wade, her parents and stepfather Art Roisum.

Memorial services will be 2:30 pm, Monday, October 4, 2021, at Prairie Lakes Church Chapel. Visitation is one hour prior to service. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.