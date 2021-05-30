CEDAR FALLS-Jo Anne “Jo” Santos, 83, of Cedar Falls passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Martin Suites at Western Home Communities. She was born January 1, 1938, in Walla Walla, WA, daughter of James Melbourne & Ellen Isabella (Miller) Cunningham. Jo graduated from San Juan High School with the Class of 1955. She was married to Dave Gaskins on August 30, 1957, in Sacramento, CA. They had 2 children together, but later divorced. On July 25, 1975, Jo was married to Manuel Santos in Reno, NV. He preceded her in death on January 12, 1998. Jo worked in hospital administration at the Sutter Surgery Center in Sacramento, CA, retiring in 1993. Jo, then, went on to a second career as Hotel Manager at Terrace Court in Santa Cruz, CA until 1999, and following that she worked for the Sisters of the Holy Name at Villa Maria Del Mar Retreat Center in Santa Cruz. She moved to Cedar Falls in 2008 to be closer to her daughter, Pam.