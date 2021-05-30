Jo Anne “Jo” Santos
January 1, 1938-May 23, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Jo Anne “Jo” Santos, 83, of Cedar Falls passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Martin Suites at Western Home Communities. She was born January 1, 1938, in Walla Walla, WA, daughter of James Melbourne & Ellen Isabella (Miller) Cunningham. Jo graduated from San Juan High School with the Class of 1955. She was married to Dave Gaskins on August 30, 1957, in Sacramento, CA. They had 2 children together, but later divorced. On July 25, 1975, Jo was married to Manuel Santos in Reno, NV. He preceded her in death on January 12, 1998. Jo worked in hospital administration at the Sutter Surgery Center in Sacramento, CA, retiring in 1993. Jo, then, went on to a second career as Hotel Manager at Terrace Court in Santa Cruz, CA until 1999, and following that she worked for the Sisters of the Holy Name at Villa Maria Del Mar Retreat Center in Santa Cruz. She moved to Cedar Falls in 2008 to be closer to her daughter, Pam.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Manuel Santos; brother, Harry Cunningham; and her special friend, Louis Haber. She is survived by her children: Pam (Tom) Creger of Cedar Falls and Steve Gaskins of Waldport, OR; 5 grandchildren: Angela (Ryan) DesJardin and Jenna Scheader both of CA, Susie (Joshua) Dunlap of Cambodia, Kyle Creger of Leadville, CO and Colby (Katilyn) Creger of Ankeny; grandchildren: Micah, Declan, Greyson, Abbygail and another grandson on the way; and her brother, Dave (Judy) Cunningham.
Per Jo’s wishes, her family will have a private Celebration of her Life. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or the Cedar Bend Humane Society and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Jo was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed watching sports of all kinds. She looked forward to the start of football season every year. She was a dog lover, a skilled horsewoman and barrel racer in her younger years and had a great love for horses. Above all else, Jo loved following her family in her quiet sweet way.
