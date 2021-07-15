May 24, 1930-July 12, 2021
Jo Anne (Hook) Duwelius (91) passed away peacefully July 12, 2021 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Frist Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
Born May 24, 1930 she was the eldest daughter of Herman and Leola Hook. Born in Buckeye, Iowa she grew up in Waterloo and Wellsburg where she graduated from high school.
She pursued a college education at Iowa State Teachers College and Indiana State University. Her first teaching assignment was in a one room county school. Later, while raising her daughters, she attended UNI to complete her teaching degree. She taught in the Dike elementary school where she was an awesome and dedicated teacher. Following her teaching career, she sold real estate for GNB.
After marrying her college sweetheart, Jim, she became a mother of three daughters who kept her life full of activities and fun. Being a talented seamstress, with a sharp eye for fashion, she found pleasure in making clothes for her girls.
As a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center, she taught Sunday School and was an Elder. With an unshakable faith and positive attitude, Jo Anne was able to persevere through the various health challenges she was faced with throughout her life.
Jo Anne was a gentle soul, kind to all she met, and loved by all who knew her. She was the epitome of elegance, patience, and grace. Music lifted her spirits, she found joy in singing, dancing, and a daily bowl of ice cream (sometimes 2 or 3)! She loved the outdoors, walking and biking. As she grew older, she found joy in watching all the birds in the backyard garden paradise created by Jim.
Jo Anne is survived by her husband Jim and their three daughters, Jan Duwelius, Jodi Deery (John), Jane Matthews (TK); her grandchildren, Jennifer Conder (Jason) Johnny Deery, Ben Sever and Michael Matthews and six great grandchildren. Jo Anne is also survived by her sister Linda Chandler and brother Jack Hook. She is preceded in death by her parents and son in law, Ray Sever.
The family would like to express gratitude for the compassionate care Jo Anne received from the nurses at GCMH.
