Jo Anne (Hook) Duwelius

As a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center, she taught Sunday School and was an Elder. With an unshakable faith and positive attitude, Jo Anne was able to persevere through the various health challenges she was faced with throughout her life.

Jo Anne was a gentle soul, kind to all she met, and loved by all who knew her. She was the epitome of elegance, patience, and grace. Music lifted her spirits, she found joy in singing, dancing, and a daily bowl of ice cream (sometimes 2 or 3)! She loved the outdoors, walking and biking. As she grew older, she found joy in watching all the birds in the backyard garden paradise created by Jim.

Jo Anne is survived by her husband Jim and their three daughters, Jan Duwelius, Jodi Deery (John), Jane Matthews (TK); her grandchildren, Jennifer Conder (Jason) Johnny Deery, Ben Sever and Michael Matthews and six great grandchildren. Jo Anne is also survived by her sister Linda Chandler and brother Jack Hook. She is preceded in death by her parents and son in law, Ray Sever.

The family would like to express gratitude for the compassionate care Jo Anne received from the nurses at GCMH.