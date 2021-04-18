Jo Anne Bantz passed away peacefully at her home in rural Fairbank April 16, 2021. She was born April 28, 1933 in Independence the daughter of Emil and Inez (Reiter) Schwake. Jo Anne attended and graduated from Independence High School in 1951. In 1952 she married Dallas Bantz in Maynard Iowa. She worked many jobs through out her journey in life with the longest being for Lehmkuhl Oil in Fairbank and the Harmony House in Waterloo. Jo Anne loved to crochet and made many afghans for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her hands were rarely still. She also shared her love with food, especially brownies with peanut butter frosting and ice cream. Jo Anne’s busy life style included bowling, dancing, card clubs, Bible Study, Fairbank American Legion Ladies Auxilary, Womens Health Initiative Research for 8 years at the University of Iowa. She loved attending her grandchildren’s events and occasional trips to the casino. Jo Anne enjoyed traveling, some long trips and some short, Ireland, Florida, Arizona, California, Canadian Rocky Mountains just to mention a few. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons; Wendell and Wayne Bantz, a daughter Jeanie in infancy, three brothers; Paul, Carl and Robert Schwake, one sister; Betty Neeley and a special friend Frank Shaw. Jo Anne is survived by her children Dee (Kevin) of Marion, Wayde (Teresa) of Dunkerton, Wes (Lori) of Fairbank and Jalene (Ken) of Oelwein, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren with one more great-grandchild on the way, one great-great grandchild on the way, and a special friend Arnold Schellhorn.