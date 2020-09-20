(1939—2020)
Jo Ann Sievers, 81, of Waterloo, died Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital. She was born Jan. 17, 1939 in Delight, AK, daughter of Frank & Mary (Farney) Lewallen. She graduated from Mulvane High School in Kansas in 1957. She earned a BA degree with a double major in Education and English in 1963 from Southwestern College in Winfield, KS. She married Donald Coleman on June 27, 1959 in Mulvane; he preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 1983. She married Charles Sievers on Nov. 18, 1994; he preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2020. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Jo Ann taught 5th and 6th grades in Ohio & Kansas. She had also worked at Sears and Hertz Farm Management. Survived by her son, Mark Coleman of OK; 2 daughters, Kathryn Osajda of IL and Mary Lu Owens of IN; 4 grandchildren, Amanda & Julius Van Manan and Matthew & Taylor Owens. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Donald and Charles; & brother, William Lewallen.
Services: 1:00 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Kearns. Memorials: UnityPoint Hospice. Visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
