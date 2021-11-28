Jo Ann Mae Beurer

Jo Ann was born May 17, 1934, in Butler County east of Parkersburg, Iowa, daughter of Jake and Sara Rindels Alberts. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1952. Jo Ann married Harold W. Beurer on August 21, 1953, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. Jo Ann was employed at the Black Hawk County Court House, as First Deputy in the County Recorders Office for 23 years. Previous to that she worked as a stenographer for John E. Behnke, Attorney-at-Law in Parkersburg and also as Secretary to the Board of Education, and Secretary in the Office of Ackley-Geneva Schools in Ackley, Iowa. Jo Ann was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls.