 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jo Ann Mae Beurer

  • 0
Jo Ann Mae Beurer

May 17, 1934-November 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Jo Ann Mae Beurer, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Jo Ann was born May 17, 1934, in Butler County east of Parkersburg, Iowa, daughter of Jake and Sara Rindels Alberts. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1952. Jo Ann married Harold W. Beurer on August 21, 1953, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. Jo Ann was employed at the Black Hawk County Court House, as First Deputy in the County Recorders Office for 23 years. Previous to that she worked as a stenographer for John E. Behnke, Attorney-at-Law in Parkersburg and also as Secretary to the Board of Education, and Secretary in the Office of Ackley-Geneva Schools in Ackley, Iowa. Jo Ann was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls.

Survivors: her husband Harold; son, Leonard (Sharon) Beurer of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Sally (Michael Kane) Smith of Waterloo; granddaughters, Julie (John) Locke of San Antonio, TX and Rachel Smith of Waterloo; four great grandchildren; sister, Lynette (Harold) Hild of Texas; sister-in-law, Shirley (Robert) Nott of Marshalltown, IA; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Roy and Lester Alberts; and sister, Genevieve Boelman.

Due to COVID-19, services are private and there will be no visitation. Interment in the Oakwood Cemetery, Ackley, IA. Online condolences may by left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Gift ideas for a teacher you really appreciate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News