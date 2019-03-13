(1934-2019)
WATERLOO -- Jo Ann (Jobe) Hoffman, 84, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 10, at MercyOne Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Edgewood, daughter of Mae Hines. She married Elno Hoffman Jr. in Waterloo on Nov. 10, 1950.
Jo Ann worked at Holiday Inn for many years.
Survived by: three sons, Jack (Janice) Hoffman of Evansdale, Steve Hoffman of Waterloo and Brad (Bethann) Hoffman of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Sheila (Bob) Bagg and Tammy Nisius, both of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Terry (JoAnn) Price of Stanley; and a sister, Sharon (Kenny) Harvey of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: her mother.
Services: There will be no services. Private burial will be at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 709 Grand Blvd., Evansdale 50707.
Mom loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed feeding her birds and squirrels and was a big Elvis fan.
