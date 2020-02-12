(1939-2020)

WATERLOO — Jo Ann B. Baker, 80, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Care Initiatives La Porte City, Specialty Care.

She was born July 7, 1939, in Waterloo, daughter of Henry and Barbara Smith Meinders. She married Donald “Jim” Baker on Sept. 12, 1959, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Jo Ann graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1957. She was a homemaker and worked at Gubbels Heating and Air Conditioning as their bookkeeper.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Brian (Pam) Baker, and two daughters, Lori (Ron) Babinat, Sherri (Greg) Schmitz, all of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Brad (Aubry) Baldwin, Amanda (Blake) Hansen, Ben (Megan) Baldwin, Adam (Emily) Babinat, and Ashley Babinat; four great-grandchildren, Liam, Camdyn, Emme Hansen and Brinnley Baldwin; and three sisters, Sherry Craig of Parkersburg, Linda (Rich) Dawson of Arizona and Sandy (Dan) Grundmeyer of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and brother-in-law, Patrick Craig.