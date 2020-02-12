(1939-2020)
WATERLOO — Jo Ann B. Baker, 80, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Care Initiatives La Porte City, Specialty Care.
She was born July 7, 1939, in Waterloo, daughter of Henry and Barbara Smith Meinders. She married Donald “Jim” Baker on Sept. 12, 1959, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Jo Ann graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1957. She was a homemaker and worked at Gubbels Heating and Air Conditioning as their bookkeeper.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Brian (Pam) Baker, and two daughters, Lori (Ron) Babinat, Sherri (Greg) Schmitz, all of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Brad (Aubry) Baldwin, Amanda (Blake) Hansen, Ben (Megan) Baldwin, Adam (Emily) Babinat, and Ashley Babinat; four great-grandchildren, Liam, Camdyn, Emme Hansen and Brinnley Baldwin; and three sisters, Sherry Craig of Parkersburg, Linda (Rich) Dawson of Arizona and Sandy (Dan) Grundmeyer of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and brother-in-law, Patrick Craig.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 7 p.m. Vigil. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: can be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice.
Condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Her hobbies were ceramics, scrapbooking and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Her family and friends meant the world to her.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.