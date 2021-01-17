Jimmy "Jim" F. Marovets

July 24, 1945-January 9, 2021
Jimmy F. Marovets, 75, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home from a long battle of cancer surrounded by his family.
He was born July 24, 1945 in Waterloo, son of Leo and Myrtle Marovets.
He married Dianne Clemons on July 3, 1970. They had 4 kids. He graduated from East High School. He retired from Allen Hospital Maintenance One Department after 22 years. He served in the Army and is a Vietnam Vet.
He went to Dr. Jenigiri (Dr. J) at PCI in Cedar Rapids, IA for his treatments. He was a GREAT doctor.
In August he was put under Cedar Valley Hospice Care. Everyone from there was WONDERFUL. They took very good care of Jim.
He had a lot of support from his family. Tammy, Chad, Sarah, Roger and an ex daughter in-law Stacy. And a friend Russ. He is gonna be GREATLY missed by all who knew him. He lived a long and happy life.
Survived by: A daughter Tammy; 2 son’s Ronald and Chad all from Waterloo. 1 granddaughter Sarah; 3 grandsons; Brandon, Kyle and Cody. 3 sister’s Dorothy, Nancy and Bonnie. 1 brother Robert.
He loved to go hunting and fishing with family and friends, having fish fry’s, going camping, and feeding the birds, ducks and squirrels. He lived life to the fullest.
Preceded in death by: His parent’s, a sister Peggy Marovets, a brother Gary and a son Randy.
Memorials: Any cards and flowers can be sent to his wife at 1043 Dawson St, Waterloo, IA 50703
We will be having either a funeral or a Celebration of Life around Memorial Day.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.