Jimmy "Jim" F. Marovets

July 24, 1945-January 9, 2021

Jimmy F. Marovets, 75, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home from a long battle of cancer surrounded by his family.

He was born July 24, 1945 in Waterloo, son of Leo and Myrtle Marovets.

He married Dianne Clemons on July 3, 1970. They had 4 kids. He graduated from East High School. He retired from Allen Hospital Maintenance One Department after 22 years. He served in the Army and is a Vietnam Vet.

He went to Dr. Jenigiri (Dr. J) at PCI in Cedar Rapids, IA for his treatments. He was a GREAT doctor.

In August he was put under Cedar Valley Hospice Care. Everyone from there was WONDERFUL. They took very good care of Jim.

He had a lot of support from his family. Tammy, Chad, Sarah, Roger and an ex daughter in-law Stacy. And a friend Russ. He is gonna be GREATLY missed by all who knew him. He lived a long and happy life.

Survived by: A daughter Tammy; 2 son’s Ronald and Chad all from Waterloo. 1 granddaughter Sarah; 3 grandsons; Brandon, Kyle and Cody. 3 sister’s Dorothy, Nancy and Bonnie. 1 brother Robert.