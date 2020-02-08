(1938-2020)
CLARKSVILLE – Jimmy Bruce “Jim” Williamson, 81, of Clarksville, died Thursday, Feb. 6, at Clarksville Community Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.
He was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Jackson, Minn., son of Howard Leslie and Nellie Leona (Kelly) Williamson. He married Joyce Aschbrenner on July 10, 1958, in Victorville, Calif.
Jim attended Cedar Falls High School and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955, stationed in Victorville. He was employed with the Cedar Falls Post Office from 1960 to 1997. He also retired from the Army National Guard after 23 years of combined service.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Deb (Doug) Kloster of Traer, Tammy (Kevin) Halter of Hampton, and Julie Heidt of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Roy Halter, Jana Ryan, Jessie Halter, Kyle (Tricia) Williamson; and five great-grandchildren: Valerie, Christian, Brayden and Garrett Ryan, and Ava Hess; three brothers, Jerry (Jo) Williamson, Bill (Deb) Williamson, Rick (Julie) Williamson; and one sister, Rita Nielsen.
Preceded in death by: one daughter, Lori Lee; three brothers, Harold, Earl, and Robert Williamson; and four sisters, Eula Johnson, Betty Eastman, Donna Williamson, and Rosa Aschbrenner.
Memorial Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with inurnment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before the services at the funeral home. Full military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS 49 and Iowa Army National Guard.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be determined at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Jim volunteered for many community projects, including the park in North Cedar, Cedar Falls Post Office Food Drive, Employer Support of Guard and Reserve (ESGR), and was a proud member of Post 49 Honor Guard. His hobbies were target shooting, hunting, fishing, camping, old cars, woodworking and rebuilding Allis Chalmers garden tractors.
