July 27, 1938-November 1, 2022

Jim Wesley Kingsley, 84, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died November 1, 2022 at his home in Mesa, Arizona.

He was born July 27, 1938 in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Donna (Leusenhop) Kingsley. He graduated from East High School in 1956. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

He married Sharon Hoffer on July 11, 1959 at Saint Patricks Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

He worked for John Deere Tractor Works in Time Study in the Industrial Engineering Department in Waterloo, Iowa. Retiring after 30 years. He then went on to work for Traer Manufacturing in that same position.

He spent his spare time on the golf course and enjoyed making golf clubs. He shared his love of golf with his children and grandchildren. Teaching them the skills they needed to learn the game of golf. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play any sports they were involved in.

He is survived by his wife and three sons. Todd Kingsley (Sal) (Gilbert, Arizona), Timothy (LeAnn) Kingsley (Cedar Falls, Iowa), Chad (Marilia) Kingsley (Gilbert, Arizona). Six grandchildren, Jonathan (Hannah) Kingsley, James (Brooke) Kingsley, William Kingsley (Samantha Boyle-fiancée), Cameron Kingsley, Pax Kingsley and Milana Kingsley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister (Vonnie Jackson).

There will be no services. He was cremated and burial will be at a later date in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.mariposagardens.com