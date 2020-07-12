Jim Streinz

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. The service will also be available live via Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Inurnment will follow at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Jim’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project by mail, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or by phone 855-448-3997. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Jim was born June 12, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa to Andrew and Jeannette (Selle) Streinz. Jim was the first born of the ten Streinz children, and promptly displayed his sense of originality, fierce independence, knowledge and more than his fair share of orneriness. Jim received his education in the Dubuque Schools and graduated from Dubuque Senior in 1966. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in radiology with the love of his life by his side. Jim was united in marriage with Corliss Zander on November 11, 1967, at the Nativity Church in Dubuque. He always called it D-Day, probably because he ended up having four daughters and was greatly outnumbered by the women in his life, and boy did it take all five women in his life to smooth out his macho tendencies. After a short period in radiology, Jim went back to school and became an accountant. He worked in accounting for the city of Waverly, Balko Furniture, and Bay Village. Jim devoted many years at home taking care of his youngest daughter, Jamie, due to her affliction of Multiple Sclerosis, so she would never spend a day in a facility. Turns out the 6’ 3” bear of a man was actually a teddy bear. Who would have thought?? In his retirement, Jim worked part time as a handyman at Lake Tippecanoe. Jim also loved to play bridge several times a week.