September 15, 1946- November 11, 2022

DIKE-Jim “Soup” Campbell, 76, of Dike, Iowa, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at MercyOne Cedar Falls.

He was born on September 15, 1946, in Cedar Falls, the son of Harold and Blanche (Thuesen) Campbell. He graduated from Dike High School, then attended the US Trade School in Kansas City, MO. He worked for John Deery Motor as an auto body technician for 35 years before retiring in 2001. On March 23, 1968, he was united in marriage to Jane Kahler at Fredsville Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Jim enjoyed woodworking, smoking and barbecuing meat, and 22 years of tailgating at Iowa Hawkeye football games.

Jim is survived by his wife; daughter, Amy (Bo Harmon) Ray of Euless, TX; granddaughter, Lilly Ray; and sister, Jackie DeGroot of Holland, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Fredsville Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with visitation one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

