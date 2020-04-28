(1930-2020)
Jim Polacek, 90, of Cedar Falls died Saturday, April 25th at Western Home Nation Cottage. His death was not related to COVID-19.
Jim was born March 6, 1930 in Minneapolis, Minnesota the son of James V. and Florence Polacek.
At the age of 8 he moved with his parents to the Steele County, Minnesota farm which was to remain a major interest for the rest of his life. His early education was in a rural school, Pillsbury Military Academy and Owatonna High School. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BS degree in Agricultural Engineering.
He married Margie Chambers on June 22, 1952 and worked for John Deere Product Engineering Center for the next 50 Years. He served two years in the Air Force, stationed in Korea.
Jim was a 60-year member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo where he served as deacon, elder and member of the Foundation Board. He was a member of SAE, ASABE, and Tau Beta Pi, and enjoyed singing for many years with the John Deere Melodeers. Jim was an avid biker and proud of having ridden RAGBRAI with his sons and grandchildren for 25 years, an activity he continued until age 80. He also enjoyed many family bike trips throughout the U.S. He traveled extensively throughout the world for John Deere and he and Marge treasured their many overseas trips together and with friends. Jim loved his family, his farm and all things green and yellow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law, and many good friends.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years and three sons: Tom (Dee) of New Brighton, MN, David of Minneapolis, MN, and Jeff (Angie) of Afton, MN; and seven grandchildren: Catherine (Howie) Kvasnik, and Alex (Amanda) Polacek both of St. Paul, MN, Joe, Eric and Wade Polacek all of Minneapolis, Martha Polacek of NYC and Anna Polacek of Oberlin, OH; and great grandchildren, Mickey Kvasnik and Layla Colby.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. First Presbyterian of Waterloo will play one of Jim's favorite hymns on their carillon Monday, May 4, at noon. You may visit the church Facebook page at that time to hear the hymn and observe a moment of remembrance and prayer. https:/www.facebook.com/fpcwaterloo/ In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo Foundation or the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
