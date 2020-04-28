Jim Polacek

At the age of 8 he moved with his parents to the Steele County, Minnesota farm which was to remain a major interest for the rest of his life. His early education was in a rural school, Pillsbury Military Academy and Owatonna High School. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BS degree in Agricultural Engineering.

Jim was a 60-year member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo where he served as deacon, elder and member of the Foundation Board. He was a member of SAE, ASABE, and Tau Beta Pi, and enjoyed singing for many years with the John Deere Melodeers. Jim was an avid biker and proud of having ridden RAGBRAI with his sons and grandchildren for 25 years, an activity he continued until age 80. He also enjoyed many family bike trips throughout the U.S. He traveled extensively throughout the world for John Deere and he and Marge treasured their many overseas trips together and with friends. Jim loved his family, his farm and all things green and yellow.