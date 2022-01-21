Jim Pauli Schmadeke

April 21, 1965-January 18, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Jim Pauli Schmadeke, 56, of Cedar Falls, IA, was born the daughter of Arlene and M. Peter Sukovaty on April 21, 1965 in Edmond, OK. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School and went on to earn her beautician's degree from La James. Pauli married Mark Schmadeke on June 26, 1998 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. She was a loving wife, dedicated mother, and respected friend. She had a desire to create beauty in every room she entered. She loved spending time with her friends and family, entertaining and chasing horizons.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Mark; sons, Mark Winburn (Val) of Cedar Falls, Forest Winburn (Ashley Albright) of Iowa City and Andrew Winburn (Ilona Gorbach) of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren, Payton Parmeter, Josie, Thomas, Aidyn and Kohen Winburn; parents, Jon and Arlene Hall of Cedar Falls; sisters, Lisa Gordon of Littleton, CO and Lori (David) Convy of Overland Park, KS; and extended family and friends. Jim is preceded in death by her son, Jon Winburn; father, M. Peter Sukovaty; and brother, Peter Sukovaty.

There will be a celebration of Pauli's life for the extended family at Hartman Reserve Nature Center on January 23 from 1:30 to 4:30 PM. There will a celebration of life extended to all people she touched on the weekend after her birthday that will be communicated via social media.

In lieu of flowers, please direct all memorials to friendsofpool9.org

Dahl – Van Hove – Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.