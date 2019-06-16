{{featured_button_text}}
(1948-2019)

DUNKERTON —- Jim Shekleton, 71, of Dunkerton, died at home of cancer on Thursday, June 13.

He was born March 1, 1948, in New Hampton, son of James and Veronica (Lansing) Shekleton. Jim served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1989. After he retired, he got his Commercial Drivers License and drove a truck for the next 22 years.

Survivors: two sons, James (Brittney) Shekleton of Waldorf, Md., and Ken Shekleton of Dunkerton; a daughter, Bonnie (Craig) Mason of Sand Point, Idaho; three grandchildren, Debra Shekleton, Jason Shekleton and Sophia (Justin) Harmon; four great-grandchildren, David, Michael, Samantha and Christina Harmon; two brothers, Frank Shekleton of Sun City, Fla., and Vince (Dorothy) Shekleton of Fairbank; three sisters, Judy O’Connor of Independence, Ann Fairchild of Fertile, and Donna (Dan) Larsen of Hayfield, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Donna Shekleton; a sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Bob VanVors; and a brother-in-law, Jim Fairchild.

Services: 10:30 am Thursday, June 20, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank. Graveside military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy and Fairbank American Legion Fortsch Duffy Post 552 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Fairbank. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, and for one hour before services at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.

Memorials: to the family for later designation.

Online condolences at www.woodsfuneralhome.net

Jim would still be driving today if his health would have allowed it.

