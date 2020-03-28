Jim E. Ellis

(1935-2020)

Jimmie Eugene Ellis, 84, of Hudson passed away March 21, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Deer, Arkansas, to Bruce and Etta (Norton) Ellis. He graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1953. On August 19, 1956, he married Beverly Ann Wichert. They had three children, and in 2008 Bev passed away. Jim and Bev’s son Steven passed away in 2011. In October of 2009, Jim married Alice Elizabeth Walther.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jim worked at several different businesses as an accountant controller. In 2001, he retired from North East Machine and Tool in Janesville. He continued in the tax preparation business full time doing personal tax returns for over 60 years. Jim accepted Christ as his personal Savior in 1968. He was a charter member and treasurer at Faith Baptist Church in Hudson since it started in 1975.