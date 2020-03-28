Jim E. Ellis
0 entries

Jim E. Ellis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jim E. Ellis

Jim E. Ellis

(1935-2020)

Jimmie Eugene Ellis, 84, of Hudson passed away March 21, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Deer, Arkansas, to Bruce and Etta (Norton) Ellis. He graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1953. On August 19, 1956, he married Beverly Ann Wichert. They had three children, and in 2008 Bev passed away. Jim and Bev’s son Steven passed away in 2011. In October of 2009, Jim married Alice Elizabeth Walther.

Jim worked at several different businesses as an accountant controller. In 2001, he retired from North East Machine and Tool in Janesville. He continued in the tax preparation business full time doing personal tax returns for over 60 years. Jim accepted Christ as his personal Savior in 1968. He was a charter member and treasurer at Faith Baptist Church in Hudson since it started in 1975.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bev, son Steven, and brother Jerry. He is survived by his wife Alice of Hudson; son David (Laura) Ellis of Bellefontaine, Ohio; daughter Sue (Mark) Smith of Nora Springs; stepson Dean Walther of Readlyn; stepdaughter Diane Walther of Cedar Falls; sister Patricia “Pat” Sylvester of Kingman, Arizona; five grandsons, Jonathan (Yiyi) Ellis of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Daniel (Valerie) Ellis of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Kyle Smith of Nora Springs, Corey (Nicole) Smith of Sheffield, and Cody Smith of Fairborn, Ohio; stepgrandson Christopher Wersinger of Marshalltown; stepgranddaughter Jacqui Weaver of Cedar Falls; five great-grandchildren, Jonathan Ellis, Arianna Ellis, Nathan Ellis, Emma Ellis, and Ireland Smith; and stepgreat-grandson Jerry Weaver.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Baptist Church in Hudson and Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jim Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News