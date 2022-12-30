Jim David Acklin was born in Newton, Iowa on February 26th, 1939 to Lloyd “Bud” and Dorothy (Ridgeway) Acklin. He passed away on December 25th, 2022. As a young man, Jim proudly served his country in the US Navy, stationed in the Pacific. He worked at John Deere, first in the foundry and ending at the Northeast site, retiring in 1993. But his life’s true calling was playing Santa Claus. He brought joy to generations of children playing Santa at College Square Mall for 23 years. A self-taught guitarist, Jim performed all over northeastern Iowa with his bands, Satisfaction and Shine. He loved entertaining people with his music and stories and would take any opportunity to tell you about his family whom he loved immensely and was endlessly proud of. He held a deep appreciation and love of life and strong faith in God. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Zoe (Hansen), infant son James Robert, and sister Barbara Scoles. He is survived by his wife Judy Acklin, children David Acklin, Bobbi (Andrew) Scarrott, Valerie Wilson, Sandy (Allan) Adolphs, Shelly Acklin-Mohorne, Jimmie Acklin, and stepson Magnus Mires. His siblings, Gary, Dennis, and Julie Acklin. Grandchildren Belinda Scarrott, Garek Scarrott James Acklin, Tishauna Schaefer, Monica Hoard, Glen Adolphs, Zoe Bachman, Shelby Acklin, Maleah Mohorne, Jayden Williams, Aaron Williamson, Sarah Hemann, and Emma King. Great-grandchildren Alix, Perseus, and Atticus Batista-Pedro, Aidan and Ava Acklin, Anika and Addison Schaefer, Joanna Hoard, Colten, and Valerie Stark, AJ and Maverick Bachman, Aaliyah Burkett, Rylie, Raegan, Eleanor, and Hunter King and Malia and Adalyn Hemann. A viewing will be held by Parrott & Wood Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 4th, 4 pm – 7 pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 5th at 11 am at the same location.