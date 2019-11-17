{{featured_button_text}}
WINTHROP – Jim Cusick, 80, of Winthrop, died Thursday, Nov. 14.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019at Church of Christ United in Winthrop, with burial in Fremont Township Cemetery north of Winthrop.

Visitation Time: from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop and after 10 a.m. Monday at the Church.

Survivors include: his three sons, Jim (Kim) of Quasqueton, Jeff of Independence and Brad (Lee Ann) of Winthrop; three grandchildren, one great-grandson, and his brother Milt of Florida.

