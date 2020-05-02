(1939-2020)
WATERLOO -- Jim Chapman, 80, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 27, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes.
Jim was born Dec. 28, 1939, in Durand, Wis., son of Donald A. and Helen Brown Chapman. He attended Waterloo East High School. Jim served with the U.S. Air Force.
Jim married Donna Van Mill Dec. 2, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Cedar Falls. He worked at John Deere Foundry for 30 years until his retirement July 31, 1989. He then worked as the maintenance and janitorial man at the Waterloo Building.
Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Cynthia Duggan of Cedar Falls‚ and Dori (Dan) Gorman of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Ryan Duggan, Tim (Melinda) Duggan, Daniel Duggan, Jace Gorman, Brendan Gorman, Elona Gorman, and Alisha Frazier; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; son, Robert Chapman; and brother, Dick Chapman.
Private family services: to take place at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery and military rites conducted by U.S. Air Force funeral honors detail. A recording of the service is posted on the funeral home's website.
Memorials: to Prairie Lakes Church or American Heart Association.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Jim loved his family very much. He was well liked by many. He had a great sense of humor and liked joking. He was die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. He will be greatly missed by family and friends and the “Back Row Boys.” Resting peacefully with his heavenly Father.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.