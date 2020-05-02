× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1939-2020)

WATERLOO -- Jim Chapman, 80, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 27, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes.

Jim was born Dec. 28, 1939, in Durand, Wis., son of Donald A. and Helen Brown Chapman. He attended Waterloo East High School. Jim served with the U.S. Air Force.

Jim married Donna Van Mill Dec. 2, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Cedar Falls. He worked at John Deere Foundry for 30 years until his retirement July 31, 1989. He then worked as the maintenance and janitorial man at the Waterloo Building.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Cynthia Duggan of Cedar Falls‚ and Dori (Dan) Gorman of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Ryan Duggan, Tim (Melinda) Duggan, Daniel Duggan, Jace Gorman, Brendan Gorman, Elona Gorman, and Alisha Frazier; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; son, Robert Chapman; and brother, Dick Chapman.

Private family services: to take place at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery and military rites conducted by U.S. Air Force funeral honors detail. A recording of the service is posted on the funeral home's website.