October 10, 1941-February 27, 2023

Jim Adams, 81, passed away peacefully at home, February 27, 2023. He was born in Chickasaw County on October 10, 1941, son of Frank and Elnora (Schultz) Adams. Jim grew up in Nashua. He was treasurer of his senior class at Nashua High School.

Jim worked his way through Wartburg College in Waverly by working at Harrison’s Apple Orchard in Nashua. When he graduated with a degree in business he worked at A&P Grocery and managed National T Del Farm Grocery in Black Hawk Village. He also worked for Hy-Vee on Logan Ave for 32 years in management and part time midnight stocker crew.

He is survived by his wife Kay Adams of 56 years of Cedar Falls; his son Greg Adams and granddaughters Evelyn, Mia, and Hannah all of Texas; and his beloved dog, Gracie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Patricia Adams and Darlene Tegtmeier, and brother Richard Adams.

Memorial service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Trinity American Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with visitation starting at 9:00 AM, at the church. Memorials may be directed to Trinity American Lutheran Church, or the family. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com