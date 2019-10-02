Jill Lea Wulff (Doescher), age 57, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home in Rocheport, MO.
She was born July 28, 1962, in Cedar Falls, IA and is survived by her husband, Edward Wulff, her father, Roger Doescher, her brother, Scott Doescher, and her sister, Joy Wheat. She is also survived by her daughter, Kristy Kopko, her grandson, Shaun Kopko, and many nieces and nephews she loved as her own.
Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Doescher, of New Hartford, IA in 2018.
Burial will be at Fairfield Township Cemetery in Grundy County, Iowa on Saturday, October 5.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to city of New Hartford Gardens, PO Box 212, New Hartford, IA 50660.
