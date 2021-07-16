January 10, 1972-July 13, 2021

Jill Marie Le passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, after her eight year long and very courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on January 10, 1972 to Tom and Mary (Gerdemann) Nolan in Oelwein, IA. Early in her childhood her mother remarried and she was raised by her parents, Mary and Larry Elsbury. Jill grew up on her family’s dairy farm outside of Strawberry Point, IA and she greatly enjoyed the country life. She graduated from Starmont High School in 1990 and the Univ. of Iowa in 1994. In 1998 she married Sai Le Schwarm and together they had three children, Kira,Trevor & Logan.

Jill held many job titles throughout her life, such as medical clerk, customer service specialist, cashier, preschool teacher, faith formation coordinator, and teaching associate. There is no doubt that her jobs working with children were her favorite, and she greatly cherished all the young people she was blessed to know and those she helped to teach and to grow. However, her most important title was “Mom”. She devoted her life to her children and husband and was always their greatest cheerleader and supporter.