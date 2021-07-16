January 10, 1972-July 13, 2021
Jill Marie Le passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, after her eight year long and very courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on January 10, 1972 to Tom and Mary (Gerdemann) Nolan in Oelwein, IA. Early in her childhood her mother remarried and she was raised by her parents, Mary and Larry Elsbury. Jill grew up on her family’s dairy farm outside of Strawberry Point, IA and she greatly enjoyed the country life. She graduated from Starmont High School in 1990 and the Univ. of Iowa in 1994. In 1998 she married Sai Le Schwarm and together they had three children, Kira,Trevor & Logan.
Jill held many job titles throughout her life, such as medical clerk, customer service specialist, cashier, preschool teacher, faith formation coordinator, and teaching associate. There is no doubt that her jobs working with children were her favorite, and she greatly cherished all the young people she was blessed to know and those she helped to teach and to grow. However, her most important title was “Mom”. She devoted her life to her children and husband and was always their greatest cheerleader and supporter.
Jill is survived by her husband, Dr. Ted Sai Le Schwarm and their children, Kira, Trevor & Logan; her parents, Mary and Larry; two brothers, Tom (Sherri ) Nolan of Strawberry Point and Kurt (Lisa) Nolan of Maynard, IA; four sisters, Kari Elsbury(Jeff Davis) of Bronson, FL, Holly Langner and Mary Lou Elsbury, both of Cedar Rapids, IA and Kim Lampe of Robins, IA. She is also survived by beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as several beloved brother/sisters-in-law, and many more nieces and nephews in Vietnam.
Jill was preceded in death by her father, Tom Nolan Sr. and a brother, Chad Elsbury.
Services will be 10:30 am Saturday, July 17, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-8:00 pm Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, where a 7:00 pm Vigil Service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.