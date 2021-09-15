WATERLOO-Jill L. Heiple, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Parker Place in Parkersburg. She was born August 15, 1942, in Waterloo the daughter of Lynn and Arloa Edwards Conway. She was a graduate of Waterloo West High School and Pitzie’s School of Beauty. She married John Paul Heiple in May of 1963; he preceded her in death on November 14, 1993. Jill worked at a cosmetologist for many years at JCPenny’s Beauty Salon. Survived by: two sons, Tony (Debbie) Heiple of Cape Coral, FL, Troy (Angie) Heiple of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Hunter Heiple, Zach & Abby Buss, Taylor, Connor and Christian Chapman; a sister, Sharon (Jerry) Roberts of Broken Arrow, OK; and a brother, Darrell (Susan) Conway of Fish Creek, WI. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Robert Conway. Memorials Services: will be held at a later date. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.