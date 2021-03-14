March 12, 1938-March 5, 2021

WAUKEE-Jill Evans, 82, died March 5, 2021 at Taylor House UnityPoint Hospice, Des Moines, Iowa after a short bout with cancer. She was born March 12, 1938 in Elma, Iowa, the daughter of Robley Merritt and Kathryn Emogene (Casey) Evans.

Jill graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Waterloo, Iowa, in 1956. She went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa and graduated in 1960 with a degree in speech language pathology. Later, she obtained her masters degree in speech language pathology in 1976. She was employed at Area Education Agency (AEA) 7 Cedar Falls and worked in the Waterloo Community School District as a speech language pathologist for 35 years, retiring in approximately 1995.

Upon retiring, Jill moved to Tree Lakes Resort in Palmetto, Florida. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed travelling. Her last major trip was a South African safari in 2016. Jill loved the beach, sunshine, and socializing with friends in Florida. She enjoyed riding her bike and her pets throughout her life, including dogs Chipper and Molly, and cat, Casey. She was fiercely independent. Some of Jill’s favorite aphorisms were “attitude of gratitude” and “hang loose, mother goose”.