Jill A. Moe

Private family services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Fulton Lutheran Church in Roelyn with Rev. Jim Davis officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed via the Laufersweiler Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Fulton Lutheran Cemetery, Roelyn. A public visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 PM all at Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home in Fort Dodge. www.laufersweilerfuneralhome.com

Jill is survived by her husband, Steve Loonan of Cedar Falls; stepson, Clint Loonan of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Connor Loonan of North Carolina, Rhys and Shane Loonan both of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Cynthia (Joel) Seehusen and Kim (Dan) Jondle; nephews, Jared (Suzie) Seehusen and his son, Nick; Matt (Amanda) Seehusen and their children, Hayden, Marina, Grant, and Isaac; Mike (Elara) Jondle and their children, Brookelyn and Colin; Lee Jondle; niece, Erica (Jared) Cecil and their children, Jason, Jackson, and Emma; and special friends, Mary, Judy, Caroline, and Deb.

Jill Annette Moe was born July 26, 1952 in Fort Dodge. She grew up and attended schools in Gowrie and graduated from Prairie Community High School in Gowrie in 1970. She was united in marriage to Barry Jacobson and the couple later divorced. Following her graduation, she attended Wartburg College and then transferred to UNI where she earned her bachelor’s degree and then her master’s degree in Psychology. She was united in marriage to Jerry DeBower and the couple later divorced. She worked for the University of Iowa for a short period of time and then worked in the Registrar’s office at UNI for many years. In 2005, she was united in marriage to Steve Loonan in Yellville, AR. The couple made their home in Cedar Falls. Jill enjoyed fishing and traveling including trips to Alaska. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes Fan and loved spending time with her family and friends.