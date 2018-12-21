WATERLOO — Jewell Maurine Mays, 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
She was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Monroe City, Mo., daughter of Roy Smith Sr. and Alice Jackson. She married the Rev. Nathaniel Mays on June 20, 1956; he died July 29, 1994.
Survived by: three daughters, Joyce (Jerry) Bennett, Me’Lisa Mays and Martha-Ann Robinson, all of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Wanda (Reuben) Rockwell of Fort Worth, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Nathaniel “Nate” Mays Jr.; three stepsons, Charles Nathan Mays, Elmer Leroy Mays and Billy Joe Mays; six brothers, Roy Smith Jr., Floyd Smith, Lloyd Smith, Wayne Smith, Kirkland Smith and Renzo Smith; four sisters, Marilyn Corner, Wilma Robinson, Tokie Graves and Thomas Mitchell.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Gift of Life Church, with burial in Garden of Memories. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 21, at Sanders Funeral Service and for two hours before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 205 Peek St., where they will be receiving friends.
All who knew Jewell had to love and admire her. Mom was there always in every way, never turning away from a task but leaning down to help anyone of us that needed her. This was “Momma,” full of wisdom, instruction, direction and guidance. We will forever remember “Momma.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.