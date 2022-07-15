April 19, 1938-July 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Jesters Howard, 84, of Waterloo, IA, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at home in the care of his loving family.

He was born April 19, 1938, in Sallis, MS, son of Willie and Ruth (Gary) Howard and graduated from Sallis High School in 1958.

Jesters married Shirley Louise Wortham on June 17, 1961, in Nashua, IA.

He was a core maker in the John Deere Foundry and retired after 38 years on August 31, 1997.

Jesters was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church for 60 years and was Senior Usher Board member since 1979.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children: Sheneal Sheila Rockett-Howard‚ Milwaukee‚ WI; Darryl (Stefany) Howard‚ Pembroke Pines‚ FL; and Angeliis Howard‚ Dallas‚ TX; godson Martavius Robinson of Waterloo; 6 grandchildren: Shamika May, Briana Duplechain, Daryle Howard, Douglas Howard, Raymond Duplechain, and Brianna McKinnon; 4 great grandchildren: Rafael May Jr., Jacob May, Titan Duplechain, and Zoe Duplechain. Also, his brothers and sisters: Clarence (Alice) Howard and Curtis (Eva) Howard‚ both of Rockford‚ IL; Georgia Cox‚ Chicago, IL; and Margaret (Marshall) Bates‚ Rockford‚ IL; sisters-in-law, Ella Howard and Sherry Howard‚ both of Rockford‚ IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jesters is preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Ruther Mae and Herbert Roby; brother and sister-in-law, Willie James and Dorothy Howard; brothers, Leon Howard and Hulon Howard; sister-in-law, Barbara Howard; brother-in-law, Jesse Cox.

Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church with visitation for one hour before the service at the church. Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.