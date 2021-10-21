August 21, 1925-October 14, 2021

WATERLOO-Jessie N. McMillan, 96, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Sunrise of Gurnee in Gurnee, IL. She was born August 21, 1925, in Glasgow, Scotland, daughter of George C. and Mary (Nicol) Wilson. She attended school in Glasgow before emigrating to the United States in 1958 with her husband Daniel and their 7 year-old son, Daniel Jr., and gained American Citizenship in 1968.

She married Daniel McMillan on December 31, 1948, in Glasgow. Jessie was a strong loving woman with an unquestionable faith and was a homemaker who enjoyed many hours working outside in her beautiful rock garden. She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo, of Priscilla Circle, and of the Friendship Club.

Jessie is survived by her daughter, June (Jonathan) Hill-Male of Spring Grove, IL; daughter-in-law, Kay McMillan of New Gretna, NJ; five grandchildren, Daniel (Kimberly) McMillan III, Jennifer (Robert) McIntosh, Jacob (Emily) Hill-Male and James and Jesse Hill-Male; five great grandchildren: Justin, Jessica, Layla, Lawson and Charley. She is preceded in death by Daniel, her husband; her son, Daniel McMillan Jr; and sisters, Ina Docherty and Marjorie Kondratowicz.

Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 25 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church Chapel with burial following in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery; Family will greet friends an hour before the services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.