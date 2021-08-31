January 5, 1947-August 28, 2021
WATERLOO-Jessie B. Fillmore, 74, of Waterloo, died Saturday August 28, at home.
She was born January 5, 1947, in Batesville, Miss., the daughter of Cleveland and Arnimell Cole Harris. She married Samuel Fillmore in October of 1989, and later divorced.
Jessie worked as a license clerk for Warren Transport Inc., for 35 years, retiring in 2014.
Survivors include: her son, Vincent L. Harris, of Waterloo; a daughter, LeAnne (André), Sr. McGee, of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren, Vincent L. Harris Jr., LeAndra McGee, André McGee, Jr., Artesha Murply; and one great-granddaughter, Le’Kimbrea; two sisters, Darlene (Curtis) Austin of Coffeyville, Kan. and Carolyn (Carl) Samuel of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Leon Harris and Rev. LaVerne Harris; two sisters, Florene Dixon and Lillie Harris.
Services: 11:00 a.m. Friday September 3rd at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 432 Newell Street, with burial in Fairview Cemetery both in Waterloo. Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and continuing for one hour before services at the church.
At the request of the family masks will be required if attending either event.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
