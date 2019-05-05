Jessica Timp

(2003-2019)
FORT ATKINSON — Jessica Lou Timp, 15, of Fort Atkinson, died on Tuesday, April 30, at Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City of metastatic mesenchymal chondrosarcoma, a rare bone disease that she lived with for the past year.
She was born July 30, 2003, at Mercy Medical Center, New Hampton, daughter of Michelle and Bill Timp.
Jessica was a student at South Winneshiek High School and a member of the Yearbook staff, choir, South Winneshiek FFA, and Turkey Valley Clovers 4-H Club. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus parish.
Survived by: her parents, a sister, Ruby, and a brother, William, all of Fort Atkinson; her grandparents Helen Timp of Spillville and Tom and Janet Beckman of Monticello; aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunts and -uncles; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Paul Anthony, in early infancy; an uncle, Jason Paul Beckman; grandfather Alvin Anthony Timp; great-grandparents William and Louise Timp and Jacob and Mary Schmitt, Mark and Luella Beckman, and Paul and Geraldine Williams; and great-uncle Bob Schmitt.
Services: were Saturday, May 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Spillville. Cremation and a private burial will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.schluterbalikfuneralhome.com.
Jessica did not lose any fight with this disease; she will be in heaven and the cancer has to stay behind.
The family wishes to thank the amazing and dedicated staff at Stead Family Children’s Hospital for their exemplary and compassionate care. They truly walked every step of the journey with Jess and her family.
