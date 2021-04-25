January 12, 1989—April 14, 2021
Jessica Marie Henry was born January 12, 1989 in Ames, IA. Jessica lived with her family in Ames, Maxwell, Des Moines, Urbandale and Norwalk. Jessica as a young child was able to make a wish with the Make A Wish Foundation to go to Hawaii and swim with the dolphins. She was a graduate of Norwalk High School in 2007. She then graduated from DMACC May of 2018 with an associate in Applied Sciences/Paralegal. Jessica was thrilled to work as a paralegal for Carter Law Office in Des Moines.
We will miss her strength, tenacity, wit and courage. Her bravery to get up each day in the midst of living with a rare form of muscular dystrophy was admired by all who knew her. She was an avid reader, loved to write, and advocate for rights of the disabled. Jessica loved Taylor Swift, coffee, movies, her family, fudge and her BFF Madie (Not necessarily in that order).
Jessica leaves behind her dad and mom, Steve and Jennifer Henry of Norwalk; biological mother, Belinda Minerich; two brothers, Howard Henry and Lincoln Henry; three sisters, Michelle Henry, Elizabeth (Semyon) Kurlykova and Abigail (Dilynn) McDonald; two grandmothers, Kathryn Maelou Baxter and Bonnie Benjamin; and grandfather, Walter Kalar. Jessica also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth Baxter, Homer and Opal Henry; and her uncle, Luke Kalar.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or Make A Wish Foundation in her name.
