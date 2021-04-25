January 12, 1989—April 14, 2021

Jessica Marie Henry was born January 12, 1989 in Ames, IA. Jessica lived with her family in Ames, Maxwell, Des Moines, Urbandale and Norwalk. Jessica as a young child was able to make a wish with the Make A Wish Foundation to go to Hawaii and swim with the dolphins. She was a graduate of Norwalk High School in 2007. She then graduated from DMACC May of 2018 with an associate in Applied Sciences/Paralegal. Jessica was thrilled to work as a paralegal for Carter Law Office in Des Moines.

We will miss her strength, tenacity, wit and courage. Her bravery to get up each day in the midst of living with a rare form of muscular dystrophy was admired by all who knew her. She was an avid reader, loved to write, and advocate for rights of the disabled. Jessica loved Taylor Swift, coffee, movies, her family, fudge and her BFF Madie (Not necessarily in that order).