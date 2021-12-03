December 29, 1982-November 29, 2021

DUNKERTON-Jessica Ann Anderson (Kempker), 38 years old of Dunkerton, IA, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m.—Monday, December 6, 2021, at Barclay Presbyterian Church, rural Dunkerton, with inurnment at Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup, IA. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to establish an educational fund for her two sons. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Jessica was born December 29, 1982, in Burlington, IA, the daughter of Rose Greenwald (Riley), and was raised by her mom and dad, Steven J. Ireland. She attended school in Ft. Madison, IA, and graduated with the class of 2001. She along with her husband Sean, owned and operated Swain Post Camp, a fishing and hunting camp in northwestern Ontario, Canada. She worked part time as an Assistant Store Manager at Lowe’s in Waterloo, IA when not in Canada.

Jessica is survived by her husband, Sean Anderson of Dunkerton; two sons, Hank and George Anderson at home; her mother, Rose Riley of Ft. Madison; her biological father, Kenneth (Jolene) Kempker, II, of Hamilton, IL; five brothers, Kenneth R. (Sara) Kempker, III, of Oregon, WI, Tony R. (Jillian) Ireland of Ft. Madison, Steven J. Ireland II (Libby Meyer) of Ft. Madison, Charles H. (Channing) Ireland of Ft. Madison, Drake D. Ireland (Shalee Fuller) of Ft. Madison; one sister, Kelsey (Brian) Christian of Tampa, FL; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Her father, Steven J. Ireland preceded her in death.

She was an incredible cook and loved to bake for her family. She loved her Scentsy business, her dogs Buck and Arby and always thought about others before herself. She made everyone want to be a better person.

