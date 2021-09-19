November 4, 1954-September 8, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Jesse William Yokem, 66, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA. He was born November 4, 1954 in Pittsfield, IL, the son of Jesse and Betty (Kattelman) Yokem. Jesse married Vicki (Cue) Fitzhugh on July 3, 1988. She preceded him in death on January 2, 2016. Jesse worked at Black Hawk Engineering and later at Iowa Beef Processers in both Storm Lake, IA and Waterloo. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.

Jesse is survived by his step son, Jeff Fitzhugh of Des Moines, IA and his step daughter, Kristi (Wade) Christensen of Brandon, SD; his step daughter-in-law, Renee Fitzhugh, of Des Moines; five step grandchildren, Brendan Fitzhugh and Jordyn, Abby, Carter & Steeven Christensen; three brothers, Charles “Chuck” Yokem, Craig Yokem & Carl Yokem, all of Cedar Falls, and his sister, Grace Amy (Matt) Shook, of Janesville, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; a sister, Jodie Gutknecht, and his sister-in-law, Julie Yokem.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4—7:00 p.m. Friday, and one hour before service Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.