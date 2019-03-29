{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse W. Boatright

Jesse W. Boatright

(1932-2019)

WATERLOO — Jesse W. Boatright, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 27, at MercyOne.

He was born June 22, 1932, in Pontiac, Mich., the son of Jewel and Frankie Smith Boatright. He married Roberta White. They later divorced. He then married Sandra Emanuel (VanderSluis) on Dec. 28, 1975, in Pontiac.

Jesse was self-employed at Jess’ barbershop for more than 65 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Masonic Lodge 105 and the Shriners. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Doug (Elena) Boatright and David (Maria) Boatright; a daughter, Linda (Loren) Rowly; three stepdaughters, Bobbie (Marty) Johnson, Darcy Spain and Jody Vander Sluis; two sisters, Cheryl Spencer and Nancy Moe; two sisters-in law, Charlene Koonce and Geraldine Case; grandchildren Eric Spain, Sierra Patterson and nine other grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; stepfather, Jack Miller; a brother, Billy Joe Boatright; and a grandson, Shaun Krueger.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the Evansdale Post 31 along with the Air Force Honor Guard. Inurnment will occur at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, where there will be a 4 p.m. vigil service at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family to be disbursed at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Jess had many interests and accomplished many things in his lifetime. His greatest love was his family, his barbershop and his fishing. He was known for his fish fries every year and his donations to Make a Wish. He was very loyal to his shop customers. He will be missed.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jesse W. Boatright
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments